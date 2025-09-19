Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills were gunning for a third straight win when they hosted the Miami Dolphins at Highmark Stadium on Thursday.

The Bills were coming off an easy win over the New York Jets in Week 2, 30-10, despite Allen suffering a bloody nose after a big hit, while the Dolphins have absorbed back-to-back losses to start the season.

Against the Dolphins, the 29-year-old Allen found his targets early. He connected with Dalton Kincaid for a 20-yard touchdown pass in the first quarter. In the second period, he found Jackson Hawes for a five-yard touchdown pass, giving the Bills the lead, 14-7.

In the process, Allen became the fastest player in league history to reach 300 career offensive touchdowns, including the playoffs, according to the NFL. He surpassed Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs for the impressive feat.

Josh Allen surpasses Patrick Mahomes to become the fastest player in NFL history to reach 300 career offensive TDs, including playoffs 👀#BillsMafia pic.twitter.com/wDC2FTxDma — NFL+ (@NFLPlus) September 19, 2025

This adds to the layer of the rivalry between Allen and Mahomes, who are regarded by many as the top two quarterbacks today. While they have expressed their respect for each other, they have also maintained their competitive edge. Allen has yet to beat Mahomes in the playoffs.

The reigning MVP entered the NFL in 2018 after being drafted seventh overall by Buffalo. He quickly rose to the ranks and has become the Bills' cornerstone. He signed a six-year contract extension worth a whopping $330 million in the offseason.

He led Buffalo to a come-from-behind win over the Baltimore Ravens, 41-40, in Week 1.

As of writing, the Bills are still leading the Dolphins at the break. Allen threw 11-of-13 for 97 yards in the first half.