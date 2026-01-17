The Buffalo Bills are in a tight game against the Denver Broncos in the Divisional Round of the NFL Playoffs. Unfortunately, it appears the offensive line is experiencing some injury concerns, as Connor McGovern was forced to leave the contest early.

On a play that resulted in James Cook fumbling and turning the ball over, the 28-year-old center appeared to be wobbly. He needed help off the field by trainers and was almost immediately tested for a concussion, according to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network.

“Bills C Connor McGovern is being evaluated for a concussion.”

However, it appears McGovern and the Bills may have avoided a serious situation. About 10 minutes after Rapoport's reporting, the club announced that the six-year veteran was cleared to return. So, Buffalo's starting offensive line will remain intact for the remainder of Saturday's contest, giving Josh Allen the ideal protection he needs against the Broncos' defense.

“Injury Update: McGovern has been cleared to return.”

This is the best-case scenario for the Bills moving forward. McGovern has been one of the best centers in the league since entering the NFL in 2020 with the Dallas Cowboys. He's also been incredibly consistent, as he's played in 14 or more games in each season of his career so far.

That was the case for the one-time Pro Bowler once again, as Connor McGovern started 16 games for the Bills in the 2025-26 campaign. He is currently in the final year of his three-year, 22.35 million contract. If the organization does not re-sign him, McGovern will likely be viewed as one of the top interior offensive linemen in free agency.