On Sunday evening, the Buffalo Bills and Baltimore Ravens put on what could end up being the Game of the Year this NFL season, with the Bills ultimately winning 41-40 in epic come from behind fashion. The Bills found themselves down by 15 points more than halfway through the fourth quarter, but Josh Allen's brilliance, combined with some costly Ravens mistakes, ultimately allowed Buffalo to start their 2025 season with a huge win.

At one point in the second half, things got so dire that the Bills' famously loyal fans started heading for the exits, but one person who never panicked was Allen himself, as detailed by offensive lineman Dion Dawkins.

“We’re still in it. He just kept saying, ‘We’re still in it.’ And to hear him say that, it keeps our confidence there. If we look to our right on the bench and Josh is down and sad, and his energy isn’t up, we would've been like ‘alright, if Josh is saying it’s over, then it’s over.' But Josh just kept saying, ‘We’re still in it,'” said Dawkins, per Speak Easy.

Dawkins played a big role in helping give Allen time to dissect the Ravens' defense, which he did especially well in the fourth quarter, finishing the game with over 400 passing yards.

A huge win for the Bills

Article Continues Below

This game was a bit similar to the last time the Buffalo Bills played at home, which was also against the Baltimore Ravens in last year's divisional round of the playoffs. In that game, the Bills didn't need to overcome a big deficit, but it was still a tight game down the stretch, with the Ravens making an uncharacteristic error that opened the door for Buffalo to win.

In that game, it was tight end Mark Andrews dropping an easy pass in the end zone, and this time around, it was running back Derrick Henry–who had been having a brilliant game up to that point–losing a fumble, which the Bills quickly capitalized on.

The Bills will now turn their attention to next week's game on the road against the New York Jets.