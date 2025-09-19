Many fans believed the Buffalo Bills would bulldoze the seemingly moribund Miami Dolphins heading into the Week 3 edition of Thursday Night Football, but plans immediately went awry. There was no drubbing in Orchard Park, as the home team immediately incurred a blow to begin the game. Josh Allen and company quickly responded, though, and capitalized on their opponent's mistakes late in what was a hard-earned 31-21 victory.

The path to victory was quite straightforward, according to stalwart left tackle Dion Dawkins. “[We] protected Josh Allen {and} let Josh Allen do his MVP thing,” the four-time Pro Bowler told the Amazon Prime postgame crew.

Buffalo's offensive line remains a crucial part of its perennial success in the AFC East. Dawkins leads a unit that Pro Football Focus ranked third going into this matchup. Despite the uncertainty that usually surrounds the Bills' wide receiver room, elite protection affords Allen time to make something happen. That is a simple yet tremendously effective offensive blueprint that continues to work wonders for this franchise.

"[We] protected Josh Allen. Let Josh Allen do his MVP thing." Dion Dawkins, right next to Allen, when asked what it took to eke out the Bills' Thursday night win postgame 🗣 (via @BuffaloBills)pic.twitter.com/B7ePwRSHQX — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) September 19, 2025

Bills take care of business vs. desperate Dolphins

Article Continues Below

The face of the franchise completed 22-of-28 passes for 213 yards and three touchdowns, displaying great composure amid the Dolphins' valiant effort. He connected with Khalil Shakir for a go-ahead 15-yard score with 7:17 remaining in the fourth quarter, making Miami pay for a roughing the punter penalty. The O-Line also enabled Pro Bowl running back James Cook to showcase his talents, as he rushed 19 times for 108 yards and a touchdown.

The defense came through when it had to, courtesy of a clutch Terrel Bernard interception with just over three minutes left on the game clock. Ultimately, though, Dion Dawkins' succinct breakdown of the victory is how the Bills are most likely to reach the AFC pinnacle and advance to their first Super Bowl in more than 30 years.

An unflappable offensive line can accentuate Josh Allen's super powers and deliver the city a long-awaited championship. Buffalo is not ready to go there, however. This squad knows how steep a hill it still has to climb before accomplishing its foremost goal.

The Bills (3-0) get a little break before hosting the New Orleans Saints (0-2) next Sunday afternoon.