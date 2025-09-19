Tua Tagovailoa had a costly turnover in the fourth quarter during Thursday night's matchup between the Miami Dolphins and Buffalo Bills.

The Dolphins were in need of a big win, suffering an 0-2 start to the 2025 NFL season after losses to the Indianapolis Colts and New England Patriots. Beating the Bills on their home field would have been difficult, but possible.

For the most part, Miami was competitive with Buffalo. Both teams exchanged blows as they had several ties in the matchup. However, the Bills made clutch plays in the fourth quarter to take the momentum.

Tagovailoa had a chance to help the Dolphins keep up with the Bills by tying the score again. Despite his efforts, he committed an interception as Buffalo's Terrel Bernard caught his pass, which proved to be a fatal blow to Miami's chances of winning the game.

TERREL BERNARD WITH THE CLUTCH INT ON TUA TAGOVAILOA 🚨 pic.twitter.com/4vAlJhqtFO — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) September 19, 2025 Expand Tweet

How Tua Tagovailoa, Dolphins played against Bills

Article Continues Below

Tua Tagovailoa's turnover ended up confirming the game's result, seeing the Dolphins fall 31-21 to the Bills.

Tagovailoa completed 22 passes out of 34 attempts for 146 yards and two touchdowns. However, that interception stopped him from helping the team force overtime against Buffalo for a potential win.

Devon Achane and Ollie Gordon II had their moments in the run game. Achance had 12 carries for 62 yards while making seven catches for 29 yards. Meanwhile, Gordon attempted nine rushes for 38 yards and a touchdown.

The receiving corps had flashes as they reached the end zone twice thanks to Tagovailoa's active passing. Tyreek Hill led the way with five receptions for 49 yards and a touchdown. Jaylen Waddle followed with five catches for 39 yards and a score, while Malik Washington made three receptions for 12 yards.

Miami fell to an 0-3 record on the season, being at the bottom of the AFC East Division standings. They need winning momentum as soon as possible, or the seat might get even warmer for head coach Mike McDaniel.

The Dolphins will look to bounce back in their next matchup, being at home. They host the New York Jets on Sept. 29 at 7:15 p.m. ET.