As the Buffalo Bills prepare to take on the New York Jets in Week 2 of the regular season, the team will no doubt be led by star quarterback Josh Allen, who many consider to be one of the best players in his position. With Allen leading the Bills' comeback against the Ravens to win 41-40 in an absolute thriller, Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green has a bold take regarding the signal-caller that is sure to enrage a lot of fans.

Speaking with NFL reporter Jordan Schultz, he would be asked about his thoughts regarding Allen as Green said that he is “not the guy,” and while he is a “damn good quarterback,” the Buffalo player can't “get it done when it matters the most.”

“He's not the guy,” Green said. “Yeah, no. And like I said before, Josh Allen is like a damn good quarterback, but just because he's a damn good quarterback, don't make you a guy. He's never going to get it done when it matters the most. And so I don't care how Herculean of a comeback expert you have at home in week one, he's never going to be the guy that's going to come out and win a championship and be the guy when it matters the most; he's not the guy.

“Josh Allen is not the guy!” 😳😳 Draymond Green still doesn’t believe in the MVP. I couldn’t believe it. 🤦🏻‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/S0oi82GDN6 — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) September 12, 2025

Draymond Green speaks further on why Bills' Josh Allen isn't “the guy”

Despite the improbable win by the Bills and the many impeccable performances from Allen, Green believes it's not enough to make him “the guy” since he is without a Super Bowl title. There's no denying that Green has a high standard, as he himself has won four NBA championships with the Warriors.

Who is in the category of being “the guy,” as Green says? The two he mentions are Kansas City Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes and Philadelphia Eagles' Jalen Hurts, who won his first title last season.

“Jalen Hurts is the guy. Patty Mahomes is the guy. Josh Allen isn't the guy, when it matters the most, he is not going to Herculean you in a playoff game to win a Super Bowl title,” Green said. “He is not going to do that. By the way, they can go at me all they want until they win a Super Bowl, I'm right.”

At any rate, Allen will look to prove Green wrong by adding a title to his resume, but first, Buffalo will play New York on Sunday.