The Buffalo Bills opened their 2025 campaign with a game that will not soon be forgotten. Facing the Baltimore Ravens in a primetime rematch of last season's playoff clash, Buffalo trailed 40-25 with just over four minutes to play.

Somehow, Josh Allen and company turned that deficit into a 41-40 win, capped by a clutch Matt Prater field goal as time expired. The comeback electrified Highmark Stadium, with the Bills scoring the game's final 16 points to steal victory improbably.

After the game, Allen made headlines for comments directed at the home crowd. Some fans had begun leaving the stadium when the situation looked dire, and the quarterback admitted he noticed.

”Our team didn’t quit. I mean, I think there’s people that left the stadium, that’s OK, we’ll be fine but… have some faith next time,” Allen said, underscoring his belief in the group's resilience.

Josh Allen: "Our team didn't quit. I mean I think there's people that left the stadium, that's ok, we'll be fine but… have some faith next time" pic.twitter.com/sUHt1FdLal — CJ Fogler 🫡 (@cjzero) September 8, 2025

Allen's own performance was central to the rally. He completed 33 of 46 passes for 394 yards and two touchdowns, adding 30 rushing yards and two more scores on the ground. Running back James Cook chipped in with 102 total yards and a touchdown, while rookie receiver Keon Coleman turned heads with 112 yards and a score.

The offense came alive just as Baltimore faltered, highlighted by a late fumble from Derrick Henry that swung momentum back to the Buffalo Bills.

Even before Josh Allen's postgame words, the night had already drawn massive attention around the league. Social media erupted with reactions, with many declaring the wild finish the ”Game of the Year” despite it being only Week 1. Considering that the Ravens' win probability had been near 99% late in the fourth quarter, the Bills' rally bordered on the miraculous.

Now 1-0, Buffalo shifts focus quickly. Their next test comes on Sept. 14 on the road against the New York Jets, a divisional matchup where Allen's leadership and the team's new resolve will be under the microscope once again.