The Buffalo Bills and wide receiver Khalil Shakir have reached an agreement on a four-year, $60.2 million contract, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.

Shakir's contract includes $32 million guaranteed at signing with $18 million paid in the first 12 months, according to Schefter.

The Bills have now locked in an important receiver for Josh Allen for the next few years. He is tied to the organization through the 2029 season. Shakir is not the No. 1 receiver that Allen had in the past with Stefon Diggs. the Bills did not have that type of go-to receiver in 2024, but Shakir is still a valuable slot receiver for Allen to have.

Shakir has played three seasons with the Bills, and the 2024 season was his best from a volume standpoint. He had a career-high of 76 receptions with 821 yards and four touchdowns, coming out to 10.8 yards per reception, according to Pro Football Reference. It was a career low in yards per reception, down from 15.7 in 2023.

The Bills undoubtedly would like to have another true No. 1 type of receiver. They attempted to at least once last year with the trade for Amari Cooper from the Cleveland Browns. One could argue that the selection of Keon Coleman is another attempt at that, although he was brought in mainly to be a jump ball receiver.

It remains to be seen how much the Bills will spend in free agency, or if a No. 1 type of receiver could be available. Tee Higgins could fit that mold, but he might receive the franchise tag from the Cincinnati Bengals, and it is unknown if the Bills have the financial flexibility to make the top offer for him. Picking late in the NFL Draft, Buffalo might find it hard to land a No. 1 receiver, as they saw last offseason.

Still, the Bills made an effort to secure Shakir, a useful weapon in their offense.