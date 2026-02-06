The Buffalo Bills hired Jim Leonhard as their new defensive coordinator to work under new head coach Joe Brady. Leonhard was previously the defensive pass game coordinator for the Denver Broncos, which was the team that eliminated Buffalo from the playoffs.

On Thursday, during his introductory press conference with the Bills, one reporter asked Leonhard what he thought about the controversial Brandin Cooks play. The one that ended with Broncos safety Ja'quan McMillian ripping the ball out of Cooks' hands, resulting in an interception.

Leonhard, who is 43 years old, declared that it was not a catch, according to Ari Meirov of The 33rd Team. But he did jokingly admit he'll have to change his stance on that soon, now that he works for Buffalo.

“It was not [a catch],” said Jim Leonhard, laughing. “We caught it. Denver caught it that time. I'll have a different opinion here very soon. Once this season [ends]. To me, it's still the '25 season. That Super Bowl hasn't been played yet. So, I have to have a little bit of loyalty there. But ask me in another week, and I'll give you a different answer.”

Brandin Cooks' controversial non-catch was the center of attention for several days after the Bills' 33-30 loss to the Broncos in the Divisional Round. Many individuals used screenshots as a way to prove it was a catch. But screenshots aren't really a great way to determine the result of any play in any sport. As McMillan certainly ended up with the ball in his hands.

With the controversy in the past, the Bills are focused on the future. The club is in a new era after letting Sean McDermott go as head coach. Ideally, Brady can get the team over the hump, which is something McDermott was not able to do.