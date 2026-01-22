The Buffalo Bills were knocked out of the playoffs on a controversial interception involving wide receiver Brandin Cooks. It led to head coach Sean McDermott being fired.

But in Cooks' mind, the interception shouldn't have stood. He firmly believes that he caught the pass and that the Bills shouldn't be in their current predicament, via Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network.

“At the end of the day, it was a catch,” Cooks said. “Not just what it looked like, but what it felt like. You see examples throughout the league all year and previous years, being like, ‘Wait a minute, that's a catch.' This is a no brainer that this was a catch. ”

“At the end of the day, it was a catch. Not just what it looked like but what it felt like.”#Bills WR Brandin Cooks with us on @gmfb to give his perspective on the pivotal INT that knocked Buffalo out of the playoffs and Sean McDermott out of a job. pic.twitter.com/2TuYo96601 — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) January 22, 2026

While Cooks made the reception, Broncos cornerback Ja'Quan McMillian stripped the ball away as he was coming to the ground. Cooks' body might've made contact, but it was still ruled an interception as the wide receiver didn't have full possession throughout the catch.

The wide receiver frankly disagrees with the decisions. As soon as he hit the ground Cooks believes it should've been ruled a catch. Nonetheless, the call didn't go in his favor as the Broncos went on to win 33-30.

The loss has sent shockwaves throughout the Bills' organization. It had a direct role in Sean McDermott's firing. Now, Buffalo is entering the offseason solely focused on getting over the playoff hump, under a new leader.

As for Cooks, the interception sting isn't likely to go away for a while. If he comes back to the Bills, the receiver will hope to end the year on much stronger terms.