Jan 30, 2026 at 9:21 AM ET

The Buffalo Bills are not sitting on their laurels after another Divisional Round disaster in 2025. Buffalo fired Sean McDermott and promoted offensive coordinator Joe Brady to head coach hoping to make a positive change. Now Brady has settled on his replacement.

The Bills are hiring Pete Carmichael as their next offensive coordinator, per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

It is a reunion for Carmichael and Brady. Buffalo's head coach use to work under Carmichael from 2017-18 during Carmichael's 15-year run in New Orleans.

Article Continues Below

Carmichael was most recently a senior offensive assistant with the Broncos from 2024-25.

More on this story to come.