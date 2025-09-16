The Buffalo Bills secured their second win of the 2025 season in dominant fashion. Sean McDermott's defense led the way, shutting down the New York Jets en route to a 30-10 road win. However, Josh Allen took a big hit that gave him a bloody nose during the game but didn't take him out of it. As he prepares for the Miami Dolphins on Thursday, Allen has some new gear.

Allen is one of the tougher quarterbacks the NFL has to offer when he decides to run. However, Sunday proved that he is not invincible. Despite taking the hit and bleeding out of his nose, the reigning NFL MVP played the vast majority of the game for Buffalo. In the aftermath of the game, it looks like both the Bills and Allen are trying something new to avoid re-injury.

The quarterback showed up to Buffalo's practice on Tuesday with a visor in his helmet. Allen has not used that accessory much throughout his NFL career. However, it could be a change made to protect his nose. McDermott can ill afford to be without his superstar player thanks to injury as the Bills try to put a stranglehold on the AFC early in the season.

For Allen himself, the 2025 season is off to a good start. His team is 2-0, backing up a dramatic Week 1 win with a comfortable victory over New York in Week 2. Miami offers a different challenge to Buffalo. However, hosting the game gives McDermott's team a massive advantage on Thursday Night Football.

Allen is under pressure to lead his team on a deep playoff run this season. After seeing other big name quarterbacks go down with injuries, he took an extra precaution with his nose. How he plays with a visor is something to watch. However, he has a favorable Week 3 matchup to help him get accustomed to it.