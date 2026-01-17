Josh Allen is the face of the 2025-26 NFL playoffs, as he tries to vanquish his past postseason demons by leading the Buffalo Bills to their first-ever Super Bowl victory. He is carrying the emotional weight of an entire city in an AFC Divisional Round road matchup versus the Denver Broncos, whether he acknowledges it or not. All-time great quarterback Peyton Manning understands that kind of pressure, and he got a chance to speak with No. 17 before opening kickoff.

The two-time champion and Denver resident, who was joined by his son near the field during pregame warmups, shared a friendly exchange with Allen, via the Bills' X account.

Josh Allen and Peyton Manning chat it up pregame before divisional round action between the Bills and Broncos 🏈 (via @BuffaloBills)

pic.twitter.com/GRsCuCPE9l — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) January 17, 2026

Allen and Manning are familiar with each other by now, as the former appeared on an episode of the latter's ESPN documentary series, “Peyton's Places.” Their mutual respect is undeniable, but they obviously have different rooting interests on this day. Manning competed in two Super Bowls as a member of the Broncos, winning his second championship ring and riding off into the sunset after the 2015-16 season.

Article Continues Below

Before the legendary signal-caller's arrival in 2012, Denver had not achieved a winning campaign since 2006-07 and were 14 years removed from its last Super Bowl appearance. He immediately vaulted the squad into title contention and claimed his fifth MVP Award just a year later. Although Von Miller and an elite defense defined the Broncos' Super Bowl 50 win, Peyton Manning helped the franchise become relevant again. Josh Allen has done the same for the Bills.

Now, he and the rest of the team have to finish the job. Buffalo displayed tremendous determination in its Wild Card triumph versus the Jacksonville Jaguars last Sunday. Allen, who completed 28-of-35 passes for 273 yards and accounted for three total touchdowns in that game, will have to stay sharp against a ferocious Denver defense in the divisional round.

Although he is rooting for orange, Manning will surely enjoy watching Allen enter gladiator mode on Empower Field.