The Buffalo Bills lost a disappointing game on Monday to the Atlanta Falcons. Atlanta quarterback Michael Penix Jr. had one of the best games of his season, to lead the Falcons to a 24-14 victory. Atlanta's defense also looked impressive, forcing Bills quarterback Josh Allen to scamper most of the night.

New statistics reveal how badly Allen faced pressure on Monday. The Bills quarterback was sacked four times, and the numbers show how effectively the Falcons pressured him.

“Allen was pressured on 47.1% of his dropbacks, his highest rate since the 2020 AFC Championship Game (47.4%). According to Next Gen Stats, the Falcons blitzed Allen on 55.9% of his dropbacks, the highest blitz rate he has faced since Week 8 in 2021,” Alaina Getzenberg wrote for ESPN.

The Bills offensive line certainly struggled to protect their play caller.

“I think just go back to the drawing board,” Bills right tackle Spencer Brown said. “Techniquewise, practice hard. But yeah, you don't ever want to see your quarterback getting hit. You don't want to pick him up off the turf. You don't want to see him holding his arm or his stomach or whatever's going on. So, they pay us to protect. So, that's our job and we're supposed to do it.”

The Bills are now 4-2 on the season, following the loss.

Josh Allen was disappointed with his performance against the Falcons

The Bills quarterback didn't point fingers after his disappointing outing. Allen finished the game with just 180 passing yards, and two interceptions.

“I've got to be better. Protections, IDs, movement in the pocket. I've just got to be better,” Allen said.

Despite those struggles, the Bills quarterback did throw two touchdown passes in the contest. Allen said the loss will sit in his stomach for awhile.

“It's going to eat at me the next two weeks,” Allen said. “So, yeah, I mean, a lot of stuff to clean up. We'll put our focus to our next opponent and go from there.”

The Bills next play the Carolina Panthers, on October 26.