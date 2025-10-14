The Buffalo Bills’ struggles continued Monday night in Atlanta, where Josh Allen and company fell 24-14 to the Falcons in a disappointing showing for the reigning MVP. Allen’s night was marked by missed reads, heavy pressure, and two costly interceptions that sealed Buffalo’s second straight loss.

After the game, Allen refused to make excuses. “We had our opportunities to take advantage of, and we didn’t,” he said, per The Athletic’s Joe Buscaglia. The Falcons dictated the pace early, jumping to a first-half lead the Bills never recovered from.

Allen finished 15-of-26 for 180 yards and two touchdowns but was intercepted twice and sacked four times. The offense mustered just 14 points for the second straight week, struggling to find rhythm against a disciplined Atlanta defense.

NFL legend and Hall of Famer Kurt Warner took notice of Allen’s recent play and offered an insightful critique.

“Catching up on my MNF since a little late here in London & a rough outing for the reigning MVP… even the great ones can have really bad days!!” Warner wrote on X. “Biggest thing for me is that JA has been playing a little fast lately, one read, feet start moving to run or create instead of letting concepts work for him! I’m a firm believer when feet are moving fast the mind is usually moving fast (Peyton Manning only true exception I know)! Not worried about him, but something to keep an eye on…”

Warner’s observation highlights a pattern that’s emerged over recent games. Allen, known for his poise and command, has appeared rushed in the pocket, often abandoning progressions in favor of improvisation. It’s a subtle but telling shift that’s led to increased turnovers and fewer big-play opportunities downfield.

Still, Allen maintained after the game that he’s fully healthy and capable of bouncing back. When asked about his hand after appearing to shake it off following a hit in the first half, Allen simply said, “No,” and confirmed he’s “100 percent.”

The Bills enter their Week 7 bye with a 4-3 record, tied with New England atop the AFC East but behind on tiebreakers.

Buffalo will use the week off to regroup before facing the Carolina Panthers in Week 8. Allen’s next challenge will be regaining rhythm in the passing game and proving that Warner’s “fast” warning was just a temporary hiccup for one of the league’s elite quarterbacks.