The Buffalo Bills are coming off an expected victory against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, 23-20. The Browns made the game a lot closer than initially expected, but the Bills escaped with a win. The Bills are winners of four straight games and still have a shot to win the AFC East division.

Josh Allen is not going to participate in walk-throughs on Tuesday. Allen has a foot injury he suffered in the win against the Browns, but it is not expected to be serious.

“Coach McDermott said that Josh Allen will be among the players not practicing today with a foot injury. McDermott said today’s practice is a walk thru. Said they’ll see how he is tomorrow.”

The Bills will take on a very good defense this weekend against the Philadelphia Eagles. The Bills do not want to take any chances.

Article Continues Below

Allen was limited in the win over the Browns. He was not able to perform at the level we are all used to seeing him perform at. The Browns did a great job of containing him to only 130 passing yards and zero touchdowns on 19 attempts. Allen was sacked twice and ran the ball for only 17 yards. It is safe to say, if you had Allen in fantasy playoffs this week, you may have lost because of his lack of production. Was the foot injury a reason for it? That is not known.

This is the perfect season for Allen to finally make his way to the Super Bowl. The AFC is wide open, but it does have great talent to look out for. However, with the Chiefs out, Allen won't have to go through Arrowhead Stadium to make a deep run.

The Bills officially clinched the playoffs with the Colts' loss to the Niners on MNF.