Quarterback Josh Allen carried the Buffalo Bills to a 27-24 victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars in the Wild Card Round. In the process, he did something no other player in NFL history has.

Allen completed 28-of-35 passes for 273 yards and a touchdown. He also ran 11 times for 33 yards and two touchdowns. Allen became the first quarterback in NFL history to complete at least 80 percent of his passes while also running in numerous scores in a playoff game, via OptaSTATS.

After Matt Prater opened the scoring with a 50-yard field goal, the Bills and Jaguars traded touchdowns heading into halftime. Things remained neck-and-neck in the second half with both teams scoring 17 points. However, Allen ran in his second touchdown of the game with just 1:04 remaining. Buffalo then managed to intercept Trevor Lawrence, sealing the victory.

Allen's dual threat ability is what earned him the 2024 MVP award. He has continued his success into 2025, entering the playoffs having thrown for 3,668 yards, 25 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. He's added 579 yards and 14 touchdowns on the ground.

As the Bills go through the rest of their playoff run, they'll be relying on Allen. Luckily for Buffalo, their quarterback shook off any injury concerns coming out of the victory. He seems prepared to continue leading his team to victory.

Ultimately, any team they face will be prepared for Allen's playmaking ability. However, it's one thing to gameplan, it's another to actually stop him. If the quarterback keeps etching his name into the NFL history books, the Bills could have a lengthy playoff run on their hands.