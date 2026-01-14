It will be a classic clash of offense versus defense as the Buffalo Bills take on the Denver Broncos in the divisional round of the playoffs at Empower Field at Mile High on Saturday.

The Bills, led by Josh Allen, will have to power through against the Broncos' defense, which helped the team earn the top seed in the AFC.

The Broncos are also well-rested, while the Bills are coming off a grueling battle with the Jacksonville Jaguars in the wild-card round on Sunday. Allen got roughed up in that contest, but still, he got the job done.

For former NFL coach Jon Gruden, Buffalo will do the same against Denver.

“I think Buffalo will go into Mile High and upset your Denver Broncos. What do you think about that? Clip it,” said Gruden on “The Arena: Gridiron.”

"I think Buffalo will go into Mile High and upset your Denver Broncos Aqib. What do you think about that?! Clip it."@Coach_JayGruden & @AqibTalib21 battle it out over the Bills vs Broncos matchup this weekend.

The 62-year-old Gruden, who led the Oakland Raiders to the Super Bowl title in 2003, also stressed his full belief in the reigning MVP.

“Never bet against Josh Allen against Bo Nix. Are you out of your mind?” added Gruden.

“In this playoffs in the AFC, I'm not taking anybody against Josh Allen. That's just who I am. I just have that strong opinion of him. What he did in that Jacksonville Jaguars game, any other quarterback in that game would have no chance.”

While the 29-year-old Allen sure has the chops to lead the Bills back to the AFC Championship Game, he will have his hands full against the Broncos, who allowed only 278.2 yards per game in the regular season.

The Bills beat the Broncos, 31–7, in the wild-card round of last season's playoffs.