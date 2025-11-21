Everyone knows that the Buffalo Bills go as Josh Allen goes.

The Bills entered Thursday Night Football needing a win against the Houston Texans to cut into the AFC East deficit. The Patriots are 9-2, having beaten the 7-3 Bills already. If that was going to happen, Allen would have to lead them to victory against arguably the best defense in the NFL.

But late in the first quarter, it appeared that not only would that be in jeopardy, but so too would the Bills' season.

Allen was crushed from behind by Texans' defensive end Will Anderson Jr. He immediately began writhing in pain, kicking the ground. It appeared as though the Bills' season was about to end in one fell swoop.

At the very least, Josh Allen walked off the field on his own But this doesn’t LOOK good

Allen then rolled onto his back, looking to be dealing with excruciating pain. The video appeared more frenetic than it actually was, though. The Texans were celebrating in frame after the third-down stop as bodies flooded the screen around Allen.

Yet, less than a minute later, Allen got up and walked off the field. He went straight to the bench and eventually had his elbow taped. That may have been in attempt to cover turf burn.

Following a Texans' three-and-out, Allen was back on the field. That left Amazon Prime announcer Kirk Herbstreit to call him ‘RoboCop.' Bills cans can breathe a sigh of relief.

Buffalo is coming off an impressive 44-32 win against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. In the victory, Allen made history with three passing and three rushing touchdowns. But Thursday's test is sure to be the toughest he has faced this season.