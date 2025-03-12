After being on the receiving end of some of Joey Bosa's tackles, Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen is happy to finally have him on his side. Allen shared his thoughts, saying, “He's gotten to me a couple times in my career. Looking forward to him coming in and making an impact on our defense,” per Sal Cappacio. The Bills and Bosa agreed to terms on a one-year, $12.6 million deal.

The Los Angeles Chargers released Bosa, 29, on Wednesday, ending his tenure as the longest-tenured player in the franchise’s history. A dominant force in his prime, Bosa made four Pro Bowls in his first six seasons. However, injuries have limited him in recent years, though he earned a fifth Pro Bowl selection in 2024 as an alternate.

Throughout his career, Bosa has undoubtedly been a game-changing edge rusher. He has accumulated 343 tackles, 157 quarterback hits, and 87 tackles for loss over 107 regular-season games. Additionally, Bosa has forced 17 fumbles, recovered four, and ranks second in Chargers history with 72 career sacks, just behind Leslie O'Neal's 105.5.

Bosa’s addition to Buffalo strengthens an already talented defense. The Bills are eager to see how his pass-rushing ability and leadership will elevate the team. With Bosa in the mix, Buffalo’s defensive line becomes even more formidable, adding depth and experience.

The Bills’ defense lagged in the playoffs last year, struggling to make critical stops in the run game when it mattered most. Bosa could be the difference-maker they need, providing a spark to help push them over the edge. His ability to make plays in high-pressure situations could be exactly what the team needs to take the next step.

As the Bills head into the 2025 season, Bosa’s experience will be crucial. Fans are excited to see how he will mesh with their defense and bring a new edge to the team. With his track record and determination, Bosa could help push the Bills toward a strong playoff run and a potential championship. The stage is set for Bosa to prove he’s still among the league’s elite.