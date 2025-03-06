The Los Angeles Chargers could change a lot during the 2025 NFL offseason. This will be the team's second offseason under head coach Jim Harbaugh. Unlike the first offseason, the Chargers actually have plenty of cap space to upgrade the roster in free agency. One recent roster move marks the end of an era for the Chargers.

The Chargers cut veteran linebacker Joey Bosa on Wednesday night. Bosa was the last remaining Chargers player who remained with the franchise since moving from San Diego to Los Angeles during the 2017 season, per The Athletic's Dianna Russini.

Bosa was the third overall pick in the 2016 NFL Draft. He only played one season in San Diego before the team's relocation.

Bosa's release marks the end of the era where the Chargers transitioned from one location to another. Moving forward, they will simply the the Los Angeles Chargers.

Joey Bosa had an impressive career with the Chargers, though his play diminished over the past several seasons. Bosa has 343 total tackles, 72 sacks, 17 forced fumbles, and four fumble recoveries over his nine-year career.

Bosa has struggled with injuries throughout his professional career. He has only played three complete seasons in nine years.

Could Joey Bosa join brother Nick Bosa on 49ers after Chargers release?

Naturally, the next question becomes what's next for Joey Bosa?

One exciting possibility could be joining his brother Nick Bosa with the San Francisco 49ers.

If the Bosa brothers joined forces in San Francisco, it would be a first for the Bosa family. Both brothers played college football at Ohio State, but they were never teammates.

In fact, the Bosa brothers only played one season together at St. Thomas Aquinas High School in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. They were teammates when Joey was a senior and Nick was a freshman.

“It'd be cool at some point,” Joey said. “I always thought of myself being somebody that will play [for the Chargers] and retire here, but you never know.”

The 49ers recently re-hired Robert Saleh as their defensive coordinator. Adding Joey Bosa on the defensive line could really help the 49ers take their defense to another level.

Don't worry Chargers fans, the 49ers are not on LA's regular season schedule for the 2025 season.