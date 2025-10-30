The Buffalo Bills have been able to stay afloat this season with a 5-2 record and second place in the AFC East. Their offense hasn't had a problem for the most part, but there can be times when they get stagnant. Josh Allen has always been able to make magic happen, but some think that if they had another offensive weapon, they could take the next step.

Former NFL wide receiver Steve Smith is one of those people, and he recently spoke about the Bills' receiver options, most notably Keon Coleman.

“He just doesn’t get open fast enough,” Smith said on his podcast. “Josh Allen looks his way. There’s a few times when it’s press coverage when Josh looks over there. But Josh gets off of him very fast. And some people say, ‘Well, he was open on this play, but Josh got off of him.’ Yes. That means he’s taking too long.”

On “89” with @SteveSmithSr89 and @JamesPalmerTV we took a deep dive into the #bills offense. The conclusion? Buffalo cannot make a postseason run without fixing their issues at the outside WR position! Keon Coleman has not been the answer and we show you why. #BillsMafia pic.twitter.com/LRwvxEzfUW — James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) October 29, 2025

Coleman was asked if he had heard the comments from Smith, and it seemed as if he wasn't bothered, according to Alaina Getzenberg of ESPN.

“Nah, no comment on that. Next question,” Coleman said.

It may be a good thing that Coleman isn't paying Smith's comments any mind, but he could always use it as motivation to go out and have a big game.

Steve Smith calls out Bills' receivers

Smith had a lot to say about the Bills' receivers on his podcast, and he thinks they need to add someone at the trade deadline.

“It’s paramount. You’re gonna have to make a run for someone,” Smith said. “Because the Buffalo Bills are so desperate, they’re expecting plays made from Curtis Samuel to impact.”

It's hard to see the Bills having a true No. 1 receiver, and it's safe to say they haven't had one since Stefon Diggs. Despite not having a real option, Allen has been able to spread the ball around, and the receivers are making plays. If they were underwhelming, it's a good chance that Allen wouldn't have had the stats to win MVP last season.

Coleman is the one player who has the potential to be that No. 1 receiver for the Bills, but he hasn't reached that level yet. Until then, it may be hard for the Bills' offense to reach another level.