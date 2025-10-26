Outside of a one-yard rushing touchdown, Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen struggled in the first half against the Carolina Panthers. But coming out of the break, Allen re-found his playmaking abilities.

On the Bills' first drive of the second half, Allen found Khalil Shakir for a 54-yard touchdown pass. It marked the 46th game of Allen's career in which he had both a passing and rushing touchdown. He surpassed Cam Newton for the most dual-TD games in NFL history, via the Bills PR team.

Josh Allen hits Khalil Shakir for a 50-yard catch and run TD

Allen and the Bills didn't stop there. Their next drive saw James Cook run for a 21-yard touchdown. It marked his second rushing score of the game and advanced Buffalo's lead to 33-3. Allen then decided he wanted to get back in on the fun. He ran in for another one-yard touchdown, taking a 40-3 lead late in the third quarter.

Allen threw for just 66 scoreless yards in the first half. The offense was inconsistent as the quarterback continued looking for the big play. They found that in the form of a 64-yard James Cook run. But the passing game clearly needed some improvement.

Whatever head coach Sean McDermott said at halftime seems to have worked. Allen has now thrown for 163 yards and a touchdown. Buffalo will surely watch the tape to see what went wrong, but the fact they were able to remedy the issue so quickly is telling.

The Bills obviously want to see Allen make big plays, as evident by the Shakir pass. But Buffalo knows if they can be consistent on offense, they'll be one of the toughest teams to beat with their star quarterback under center.