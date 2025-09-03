The Buffalo Bills are entering Week 1 with contrasting injury updates for two of their wide receivers. According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, Khalil Shakir has returned to full participation while Keon Coleman remains limited as the team prepares for its season opener against the Baltimore Ravens.

“WR Khalil Shakir, who suffered a high ankle sprain in practice a month ago, was listed as full participant today on the season's initial injury report. WR Keon Coleman (groin) was limited.”

The update signals positive news for Shakir, who missed significant practice time during the preseason after sustaining the ankle injury. His return as a full participant on the first official injury report indicates he is on track to be available for Buffalo’s opener. At 25 years old, Shakir is expected to play a key role in the Bills’ passing game after producing career-high numbers last season. He recorded 821 receiving yards and four touchdowns on 76 catches across 15 games in his third year, emerging as one of quarterback Josh Allen’s most reliable targets.

Coleman, meanwhile, is still working through a groin injury that has limited his preparation leading into Week 1. The 22-year-old wideout enters his second NFL season after showing flashes of big-play ability as a rookie. He totaled 556 yards and four touchdowns on just 29 receptions, averaging 19.2 yards per catch over 13 games. Coleman’s ability to stretch defenses vertically made him a valuable complement to Buffalo’s offense in 2024, but his status for Sunday’s game remains uncertain.

The Bills will need contributions from both receivers as they face the Ravens on Sunday night at Highmark Stadium. The matchup is a rematch of last year’s AFC Divisional Round, which Buffalo won, and it will feature two of the league’s top quarterbacks in Allen and Lamar Jackson. Kickoff is scheduled for 8:20 p.m. ET on NBC.

Shakir’s availability provides stability to a receiving corps that underwent changes during the offseason. With veteran additions and younger players vying for roles, Shakir’s presence offers Allen a familiar and productive option. His consistency on short and intermediate routes helped sustain drives last season, and his return from injury comes at a critical moment for Buffalo’s offensive continuity.

Coleman’s situation is less definitive, but the Bills have monitored his progress closely. A limited designation on the first injury report often signals a cautious approach rather than a definitive setback. If available, Coleman’s size and downfield ability could be a difference-maker against a Ravens secondary that prides itself on physical coverage.

As the week progresses, Buffalo will continue evaluating Coleman’s readiness while preparing for one of the most anticipated opening matchups of the NFL season. For now, the Bills know they will have Shakir back in the lineup, while Coleman’s status will be clarified as game day approaches.