The Buffalo Bills are bringing back a familiar face to their receiving corps. According to ESPN’s senior NFL insider Adam Schefter, the team is signing veteran wide receiver Gabe Davis after his one-season stint with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Schefter reported Tuesday on X, formerly known as Twitter:

“A return to Buffalo: Free-agent WR Gabe Davis is signing with the Buffalo Bills, per sources. Davis initially will be on Buffalo’s practice squad as he continues to recover from last season’s torn meniscus and gets ready to return to play.”

Davis, 25, appeared in 10 games for the Jaguars during the 2024 season, catching 20 passes for 239 yards and two touchdowns. He was targeted 42 times before suffering a torn meniscus in Jacksonville’s 52-6 loss in November. The injury cut short his first year with the franchise after signing a three-year, $39 million contract in March 2024, which included $24 million guaranteed.

Gabe Davis rejoins Bills’ roster ahead of Week 1 matchup vs. Ravens

Article Continues Below

The Jaguars released Davis on May 7, 2025, just 14 months after acquiring him. The release came as part of a roster reset following a disappointing season and his injury status. Despite the early exit, Davis’ signing with Jacksonville was seen at the time as a major move to strengthen Trevor Lawrence’s receiving unit.

Davis returns to Buffalo, where he spent the first four seasons of his NFL career. Drafted by the Bills in the fourth round of the 2020 NFL Draft, the wideout became known for his deep-threat ability and postseason performances. His best year came in 2022, when he recorded career-highs of 836 yards and seven touchdowns on 48 receptions. That season, he averaged 17.4 yards per catch, highlighted by a 98-yard touchdown reception.

Buffalo’s decision to bring back Davis adds veteran depth to the wide receiver group while he works back from injury. His role will initially be limited to the practice squad, but the move positions him for a potential return to the active roster as the season progresses. For the Bills, the signing represents both a familiar addition and a low-risk investment in a player who previously thrived in their offensive system.

The timing of the signing coincides with the start of the 2025 NFL season. Buffalo opens its campaign Sunday night against the Baltimore Ravens in a rematch of last year’s AFC Divisional Round, which the Bills won. Kickoff at Highmark Stadium is scheduled for 8:20 p.m. ET on NBC, with quarterback Josh Allen set to lead Buffalo against Lamar Jackson and a Ravens team eager for revenge.