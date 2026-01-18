Matt Prater made an important field goal for the Buffalo Bills during their AFC Divisional Round matchup against the Denver Broncos on Saturday night.

Prater has been playing in the NFL since 2007, playing for five teams throughout his career. He joined the Bills in the last offseason, hoping to provide them with valuable production in the special teams unit.

At age 41, Prater has experienced multiple playoff runs with the Denver Broncos (three times), Detroit Lions (twice) and Arizona Cardinals (once). His time with Buffalo marked his seventh time taking part in the postseason, hopeful for a deep run. He made his best efforts, converting a big field goal to tie the game and force overtime against Denver.

Matt Prater kicks the FG to tie the game at 30 with 5 seconds left 🔥 pic.twitter.com/XfetzJh3NY — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) January 18, 2026

How Matt Prater, Bills played against Broncos

Despite Matt Prater's valiant efforts, the Bills were unable to get the job done as they lost 33-30 to the Broncos in overtime.

Buffalo initially had the upper hand with a 7-3 lead after the first quarter, but lost control following Denver's 17-3 display in the second period. Even though the Bills fired back with big plays to force overtime, Josh Allen's costly interception gifted the Broncos the game-winning drive to end the game with a field goal.

Allen was unable to protect the ball from danger, committing four turnovers throughout the evening. He completed 25 passes out of 39 attempts for 283 yards and three touchdowns but had two interceptions and two fumbles.

Allen and James Cook were active in the rushing attack, combining for 36 rushes for 183 yards. Dalton Kincaid led the receiving attack with six catches for 83 yards and a touchdown. Khalil Shakir came next with seven receptions for 75 yards, while Keon Coleman and Mecole Hardman Jr. each caught touchdown passes.

The Bills have plenty of questions to answer throughout the offseason. Not only will they pursue needs in the upcoming draft and free agency, but they also have decisions to make regarding their top players and coaching staff.