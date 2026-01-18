Buffalo Bills fans were reliving their agonizing history during halftime of Saturday's NFL playoffs matchup versus the Denver Broncos. Inexcusable gaffes defined the first 30 minutes of play in this AFC Divisional Round clash, as Sean McDermott's squad went into the break down 20-10 following 10 unanswered points in the final 2:13 of the half.

Josh Allen's decision to inexplicably run the ball with 13 seconds left and no timeouts resulted in a fumble and a subsequent Denver field goal, leaving everyone to wonder if the Bills are cursed or just not equipped to win big games. Of course, it was not all on the superstar quarterback. James Cook coughed up the pigskin at the Broncos' 30-yard line early in the second quarter, which halted a promising Buffalo drive and led to the home team taking its first lead of the night a few minutes later.

Bills Mafia was distraught and used halftime to vent and reflect. “We are the absolute best in the league at getting a bunch of momentum and handing it right back every time,” @philehman lamented on X. “We completely lost our heads,” @CarefreeTom_182 commented. “Fix it…. PLEASE,” @BuffaloGridIce implored.

Article Continues Below

“I know I’m really angry right now, and it’s only halftime, but the Bills are going to lose this game because of stupid mistakes,” @richluchette remarked. {“Owner Terry Pegula} needs to clean house. New coach. New GM. The works.”

Many will attribute Buffalo's recklessness to nerves, and whether or not that is a fair assumption to make, the team deserves significant criticism for a poor first half. The good news is they don't crown a winner at halftime. The Bills, despite still playing sloppy at times, recaptured the lead during the fourth quarter (at time of print). They are a big defensive play or two away from booking a second straight trip to the AFC Championship.

Regardless of the outcome, fans will likely be on edge for the remainder of the playoffs following this mistake-ridden showing. Though, perhaps that is just part of the Buffalo fan experience.