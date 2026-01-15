Recently, the Buffalo Bills punched their ticket to the divisional round of the playoffs with a narrow road win over the Jacksonville Jaguars in the Wild Card round. The Bills didn't have their best performance in that one, but they did just enough to secure a matchup with the Denver Broncos on Saturday, with the winner moving on to the AFC Championship Game.

On Thursday, the Bills got some unfortunate injury updates in advance of that game.

“Bills HC Sean McDermott says on WGR550 that CB Maxwell Hairston (ankle) and S Jordan Poyer (hamstring) are OUT against the Denver Broncos,” reported Katherine Fitzgerald of The Buffalo News on X, formerly Twitter.

“RB Ty Johnson (ankle) is still TBD,” she added.

On Saturday, the Bills will be facing off against a Broncos team whose strength lies in its defense, so in theory, missing two members of the defensive backfield wouldn't be the worst possible outcome for this matchup.

Still, Bo Nix and the Denver Broncos have shown an ability to make explosive plays downfield on occasion and move the ball with consistency throughout this year, so the injuries will definitely be felt.

The Bills will also definitely want to have Johnson available in order to give primary running back James Cook some support in the backfield.

Overall, this game could very well once again come down to quarterback and former league MVP Josh Allen's ability to make superhero plays down the stretch.

In any case, kickoff between the Bills and Broncos is set for Saturday at 4:30 pm ET.