On Monday morning, the Buffalo Bills decided to shake things up by firing head coach Sean McDermott, per Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network on X, formerly Twitter. The news comes just two days after Buffalo was eliminated by the Denver Broncos in the divisional round of the NFL playoffs, losing in overtime after a turnover-filled affair.

Now, Bills team owner Terry Pegula has released a statement in the wake of the dismissal.

“Sean has done an admiral job of leading our football team for the past 9 seasons,” wrote Pegula, per the Bills on X, formerly Twitter. “But I feel we are in need of a new structure within our leadership to give this organization the best opportunity to take our team to the next level.”

“Sean helped change the mindset of this organization and was instrumental in the Bills becoming a perennial playoff team,” Pegula added. “I respect all the work, loyalty and attention to detail he showed for this team and the community.”

Adam Schefter also reported on one of the next steps the Bills are taking after the firing.

“Bills promoted Brandon Beane and added the title of President of Football Operations to go along with general manager, and he now will oversee all facets of the organization,” reported Schefter on X.

Overall, many felt that this year was a last chance of sorts for McDermott, considering that the AFC field for the postseason was as wide open as it has been in years. Players like Patrick Mahomes, Lamar Jackson, and Joe Burrow were all out of the playoffs this year, and yet the Bills were still unable to make it past the second round, bringing their season to a bitter end and necessitating change in Buffalo.

In any case, it remains to be seen who the Bills will bring in to be their next head coach.