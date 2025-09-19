Josh Allen wasted little time getting the Buffalo Bills on the board in the team’s Thursday Night Football matchup against the Miami Dolphins. On Buffalo’s first possession, the reigning MVP led an 85-yard touchdown drive, tying the game 7-7. And Allen set an NFL record with the first quarter score, surpassing Patrick Mahomes as the fastest player in football history to reach 300 career touchdowns.

After forcing a Dolphins punt, Allen got right back to work. The Bills marched 63 yards in 10 plays, advancing the ball to Miami’s five-yard-line. On 1st & goal, Allen faked a handoff to James Cook and rolled out left.

Forced to respect the Pro Bowl QB’s wheels and his ability to sling it to the back of the end zone, Dolphins defenders hesitated a moment, watching the play develop. This opened a tiny crease in the defense, allowing Allen to flick the ball to rookie tight end Jackson Hawes for the five-yard touchdown.

JOSH ALLEN IS A MAGICIAN ✨ A NIFTY flick pass to Jackson Hawes to put the Bills in front 🔥pic.twitter.com/tGXhyNzoET — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) September 19, 2025

The highlight-reel score was Hawes’ first career touchdown and Allen’s 301st. The eighth-year veteran reached 300 career touchdowns in a record 127 games, including the playoffs. Mahomes, the previous record holder, hit the milestone in 128 total games.

Josh Allen’s creativity leads to Bills touchdown

The Bills impressed through the first two weeks of the season. Buffalo edged out the Baltimore Ravens 41-40 in the season opener and Allen’s full game was on display. The Bills QB racked up 394 passing yards and two touchdowns while adding 30 yards and two more scores on the ground.

Buffalo dominated its Week 2 matchup against the New York Jets. The game was never really in doubt as the Bills would go up big early and hold on for a convincing 30-10 win. The easy victory led to modest numbers from Allen.

The biggest takeaway from the Jets game was Allen’s nose injury. The QB was forced to wear a visor during practice. But he took on the Dolphins without the protective gear and looked no worse for wear.

Despite Allen’s early dominance against Miami, the Dolphins have hung around. Jaylen Waddle overcame a shoulder injury to play on Thursday. And the wideout had an immediate impact, catching a three-yard touchdown to tie the score 14-14 in the second quarter.