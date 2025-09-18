The Miami Dolphins and Buffalo Bills will meet for Thursday Night Football tonight! The Dolphins are struggling mightily to begin the season, while the Buffalo Bills are 2-0 with two big wins over the Baltimore Ravens and New York Jets.

The Dolphins are trying to flip the script. They can't afford to continue this poor level of play, or major changes will be made. Getting blown out by the Indianapolis Colts and then losing to the New England Patriots is not a good sign. Both the offense and defense have struggled, but they still contain a ton of weapons who are capable of turning things around.

Wide receiver Jaylen Waddle is one of the team's biggest weapons. His connection with quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is streaky, but when they connect, they make big plays.

Waddle has been questionable all week with a shoulder injury, but is now expected to play and to be a major factor in the game plan.

“I’m told Dolphins WR Jaylen Waddle is expected to play today and be a big factor in Miami’s offense tonight vs. Bills. They need him.”

“Not much doubt despite being questionable with minor shoulder injury.”

On the season, Waddle has nine catches for 98 yards and one touchdown. He caught a 23-yard pass from Tua in the game against the New England Patriots and also caught an 18-yard TD in the loss. There is no doubt that the Dolphins are a much better team when he is on the field alongside Tyreek Hill.

Dan Marino is not ready to give up on the Dolphins yet this season.

“It’s not a panic situation as you know. You played in the league many of times. We actually should’ve won the game and it’s one of those things in the NFL it comes down to the end a lot,” Marino said. “The first game we didn’t really play well and everybody knows that. I felt like we played more than well enough to win this game it’s just at the end we had a touchdown and Achane goes out of bounds and then the next thing you know a couple of penalties and then we end up losing the game.”