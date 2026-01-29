After two years as offensive coordinator, the Buffalo Bills decided to promote Joe Brady to head coach. While his expertise comes on the offensive side, Brady wants it known that he brings much more to the table.

The Bills are counting on their new head coach to help get them over the playoff hump. To do so, Brady knows he must be in tune with everyone on the roster, including the defense, via the Pat McAfee Show.

“I'm not an offensive head coach, I'm a a head coach,” Brady said. “I can't wait for the first practice for Josh [Allen] to throw a pick, and I get to celebrate with the defense. I can't wait to talk s**t to our offensive tackles. I don't want it to happen. But I need them to know that I'm in it with them now.”

The Bills have made the playoffs every season since 2019. However, they have failed to advance to the Super Bowl. Brady will have high expectations on his shoulders, not only keeping Buffalo as competitive as they are, but having them take a step even further.

From an offensive point of view, Brady has done his job. The Bills ranked 10th in total offense in 2024, averaging 359.1 yards per game. Then, Buffalo upped their standards even further by finishing fourth in 2025, averaging 376.3.

How that success will translate over the entire team is yet to be seen. The 2026 season will mark Brady's first as a head coach in the NFL after all. Still, he has seen exactly how Buffalo operates. Now, Brady is confident he can help get them over the top.