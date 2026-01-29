The Buffalo Bills shocked the entire NFL when they fired Sean McDermott following the 2025 season. After an exhaustive search, the Bills finally decided to promote offensive coordinator Joe Brady to head coach on Tuesday. He made his first impression with the media as Buffalo's head coach on Thursday.

Brady heaped praise on his quarterback during his introductory press conference.

“The culture starts with them [the players],” Brady said, pointing towards Josh Allen. “When you watch a guy that's playing… 17 [Allen] sets the tone of the culture. The men in the locker room set the culture, regardless of who the head coach is.”

It should be no surprise that Brady has such strong feelings about Allen.

For one, Allen is clearly one of the best players in the NFL. He is the type of player that every single coach wants leading their team at quarterback.

But beyond that, Allen and Brady have an incredibly close relationship from working together for years.

Brady joined the Bills back in 2022 as a quarterbacks coach, working directly with Allen. His role grew in 2023 as he was promoted to interim offensive coordinator following Ken Dorsey's midseason firing.

Article Continues Below

Allen was a big part of Buffalo's head coaching search. So it feels safe to say that he had some input into Brady landing the job.

Brady doubled down on his original statement, making it clear that players like Allen will set the culture in Buffalo.

“It is my job to make sure that I'm allowing them to be their personality and allowing them to play to their personality,” Brady added. “Because that's what the culture is.”

Brady and the Bills will now be under a ton of pressure to get to the Super Bowl as quickly as possible.

Hopefully Brady is able to accomplish what McDermott could not for Bills Mafia.