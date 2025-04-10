The Buffalo Bills have the 30th pick of the first round in the 2025 NFL Draft, but loaded with 10 total picks this year, reports are that general manager Brandon Beane is ready to be “aggressive” about trading up to fill the team's biggest needs on defense.

“With 10 picks, including the two second-rounders, expect the Bills to be active and aggressive. ‘Don't be surprised if they're a team trying to move up in Round 1 for an impact defensive player,' said a scout from a rival team,” ESPN draft guru Matt Miller writes. “The Bills have clear needs at cornerback and defensive tackle.”

While this is noteworthy, it's not at all surprising. Beane has been incredibly aggressive in the draft throughout his tenure with the Bills, especially in the first round.

The problem is that trading up has worked out poorly for Beane and the Bills in recent years.

In 2022, Buffalo moved up two spots to take cornerback Kaiir Elam. Three years later, he showed himself to be unplayable, and the Bills traded him to the Cowboys. If he had stayed put, he may have still gotten Elam or possibly a much better corner like Kyler Gordon.

During the next NFL draft, Beane again jumped two spots to pick up Utah tight end Dalton Kincaid. While Kincaid has been decent, he has yet to be great like the record-setting Sam LaPorta, who went nine picks later.

The point here is the NFL draft is a crap shoot, and even the best drafters don't truly know who is going to hit and who will miss. What the best drafters do, though, is let the chips fall where they may, stay at their pick, and take the best available player at that point. That's because they know that giving up draft capital and taking fewer swings in a draft is a bad move that works out far less than it doesn't.

So, while this would be another bad move by Beane, if he does trade up, look for the Bills to target falling CBs like Michigan's Will Johnson or Texas' Jahdae Barron or DTs like Walter Nolen or Kenneth Grant in the 2025 NFL Draft.