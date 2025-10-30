The Buffalo Bills could use a bit of a boost at the NFL trade deadline. Despite having a 5-2 record this season, it's been a bit of a shaky ride for Buffalo. They've had some unusually close calls against worse teams. There are a few areas where the team could use a boost, yes.

Most Bills fans want the team to take a crack at a true WR1 for the team. After Stefon Diggs' departure a few years ago, Buffalo hasn't had a true first option in the passing game. With AJ Brown suddenly getting involved in trade rumors, many hoped that the team would try to trade for the star. However, Bill Barnwell reports that it's not likely to happen.

“Bills fans will want GM Brandon Beane to go into the market for a star wide receiver and come away with someone like A.J. Brown, but barring something truly shocking, I'd be surprised if the Bills went that direction,” Barnwell reports for ESPN. “Remember that Beane shipped a third-round pick to the Browns for Amari Cooper last year (that selection landed Cleveland its current starting quarterback in Dillon Gabriel). Cooper had 20 catches for 297 yards in a Bills uniform before leaving and then retiring.”

Instead, Barnwell reports that the Bills might be looking to trade for someone on the defensive side of the ball. It makes more sense: with star DT Ed Oliver set to miss multiple games due to a bicep injury, Buffalo needs more help on defense. Their defense has also been struggling as of late, with the pass rush and the safety positions being key areas of need for the team.

The Bills are set to take on the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 9. The modern-day rivals will be facing off against each other to add another chapter to their classic rivalry. The Chiefs' offense has been on fire as of late, which poses a threat to the struggling Bills defense.