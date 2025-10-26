Will AJ Brown stick with the Philadelphia Eagles? The NFL trade deadline is fast approaching, with the wide receiver facing a pending future. NFL insider Adam Schefter dropped a big update there.

Will Philly and general manager Howie Roseman entertain any offers? The ESPN personality and longtime league reporter helped fan some flames involving a possible Brown departure.

“Teams still are eyeing Brown as the deadline approaches, according to sources, but the defending Super Bowl champion Eagles are not looking to move the three-time Pro Bowler,” Schefter wrote.

Schefter added one more nugget.

“The Eagles would be willing to listen to any trade offer, but sources believe Philadelphia would not be willing to part with Brown for anything less than a blockbuster offer, which is not expected to be forthcoming,” Schefter said.

Is AJ Brown ready for Eagles vs. Giants?

Meanwhile, Brown's health has come into play.

The Super Bowl winner is a notable NFL injury leading into the rematch against the New York Giants. Brown is out for the Week 8 contest, citing a hamstring injury.

Philadelphia practiced without the star wide receiver throughout the week of practice — indicating his unavailability. Brown has scar tissue on his hamstring reportedly effecting him.

The Giants rematch now becomes the first game he'll sit out of. New York embarrassed Philly on Thursday Night Football less than three weeks ago at MetLife Stadium.

DeVonta Smith will need to raise his game up against the NFC East rival. The Eagles haven't been swept by the Giants since 2007 — which was New York's Super Bowl XLII title run.