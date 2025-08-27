Is this the year that the Buffalo Bills take the crown and win their first Super Bowl title? Josh Allen is coming off his first MVP award, and he is the star who can lead them to their first championship.

The Bills' offense is going to be one of the best in the NFL this season. Allen, James Cook, Khalil Shakir, Dion Dawkins, and Dalton Kincaid will be too much for a lot of defenses out there. However, the defensive side of the ball has a chance to improve.

According to an ESPN article by Dan Graziano, he feels that the Bills could go out and improve it before the season starts.

“Buffalo feels great about its offense, which outscored every team in the NFL last year except the Lions. But it's still putting things together on the defensive side of the ball, where the Bills finished in the bottom half of the league last season with 5.5 yards allowed per play. The safety position has been a particularly thorny question mark, especially considering how important that position is in coach Sean McDermott's defense.

McDermott and defensive coordinator Bobby Babich have done an excellent job in recent years of making in-season adjustments and bringing that group together. But don't be shocked if the front office looks to help them out here in the coming weeks or months with a strategic addition or two.”

The Bills added Joey Bosa to the defense this offseason. He came over from the Los Angeles Chargers and has seen some success in his career. The defensive line group and linebackers are fine, but it would not be a shock if the Bills went out and tried to improve their secondary. The secondary will look different this season than it has in years past, despite the reunion of Tre'Davious White.