Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen has been the face of the franchise for seven seasons, carrying the weight of a city desperate for a championship. Now approaching 30, Allen believes he has uncovered the key to finally leading the Bills to a Super Bowl.

The reigning league MVP said the answer is not about changing who he is, but about refining the details that allow Allen to stay on the field and continue to elevate his game. That includes sliding more often, avoiding unnecessary contact, and relying on his arm as much as his legs.

“It’s just being smarter, sliding, getting out of bounds, and throwing the ball away a little bit quicker and not taking these extra one or two hits a game that start adding up,” Allen admitted.

Buffalo’s coaching staff has also worked to protect Allen by adjusting play-calling and encouraging him to focus on precision in the pocket. That growth was evident in 2024, as he turned in the most complete season of his career, while taking fewer hits than in previous years.

Josh Allen has evolved at quarterback for the Bills

Allen’s evolution extends beyond the field. He has changed his diet, hired a personal chef, committed to improving his sleep habits, and adopted recovery methods such as red-light therapy and massage. He views those adjustments as part of a broader plan to extend his career deep into the future while keeping the Bills in contention.

Perhaps most importantly, Allen has embraced his role as the central leader of the locker room. With veteran teammates from his early years now gone, he carries the responsibility of sustaining the culture that has helped Buffalo rise to prominence under coach Sean McDermott and general manager Brandon Beane.

When asked what it would take for the Bills to break through, Allen kept it simple.

“If we keep putting our heads down,” Allen says, “keep knocking at the door, the door is going to open eventually.”

And when it does?

Allen smiles. “The only thing I can think of is I get the chills just thinking about it. God’s timing is always right,” he admitted.

For Buffalo fans who have waited decades, Allen’s belief could mark the start of the breakthrough they have long dreamed of.