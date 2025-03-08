The Buffalo Bills have a whopping 10 picks in the 2025 NFL Draft, which means they will have a lot of chances to find that missing piece to put them over the edge and finally make the Super Bowl. Who will they take with these picks? We asked the PFF NFL mock draft simulator to tell us, and here’s what we got back in the Bills' five-round post-combine 2025 NFL mock draft.

Round 1, Pick 30: WR Jayden Higgins, Iowa State

Most human pundits—including myself in my latest NFL mock draft—have the Bills going defense in the back end of the first round for two main reasons.

One, there will be a lot more defensive talent on the board at that point than potential offensive difference-makers. And two, the Bills have more glaring needs on that side of the ball.

However, the PFF NFL mock draft simulator has general manager Brandon Beane passing over defensive backs, edge rushers, and defensive tackles for the one need the team does have on offense: wide receiver

Jayden Higgins is a 6-foot-4, 214-pound WR out of Iowa State who went for 1,183 yards and nine touchdowns last season. He is a big wideout with a 6-foot-7 wingspan who could be a matchup nightmare in the slot down in the red zone.

Higgins ran a 4.47-second 40-yard dash and put up a 39-inch vertical and 10-foot-8 broad jump. The 40 was in the middle of the pack but a little better than advertised and the explosion tests were in the top quarter of the WRs who participated.

Overall, Higgins is a big body with talent, and the testing numbers suggest he’s a little more athletic than originally thought, which may point to upside in the NFL.

Pairing him with last year's first pick, the 6-foot-3, 215-pound Keon Coleman, would give the Bills an incredibly big and physical WR duo to matchup with.

Round 2, Pick 56: EDGE Landon Jackson, Arkansas

A lot of players helped themselves out by testing incredibly well at the NFL combine, and the 6-foot-7 Razorbacks defensive end Landon Jackson was among them. His eye-catching 40.5-inch vertical was the best among defensive ends and sixth-best at the entire combine.

If Jackson is still around at pick No. 56, Beane should print up to the podium to hand this card to Roger Goodell.

The Texarkana, Texas native played five games as a freshman for LSU before transferring to Arkansas, where he put up 3.0, 6.5, and 6.5 sacks in his three seasons. He is long and lean, and his movements can look a bit awkward at times, but his production speaks for itself. Also, he put on over 40 pounds at Arkansas, so even at 264, his body can probably support even more muscle mass.

While A.J. Epenesa has been solid, the Bills need a more dynamic pass rusher opposite Greg Rousseau to boost the defense and hopefully allow Rousseau to reach even higher levels. Jackson would be a great pick to potentially do that.

Round 2, Pick 62: DT Omar Norman-Lott, Tennessee

Defensive tackle is another position where the Bills desperately need to find a second player who can complement and help accentuate their star, who in this case is Ed Oliver.

This pick doesn’t exactly do that, but it does take the best DT available off the board in this PFF NFL mock draft simulator run.

Norman-Lott is actually a lot like Oliver and DeWayne Carter, who the Bills drafted in the third round last year.

He is an undersized DT at 6-foot-2, 291 pounds but he makes up for it with quickness and technique. His biggest problem is that while he was a good run defender at Tennessee, big NFL offensive lines should be able to run right at and possibly over) him.

This doesn’t make a ton of sense with the players the Bills already have on the roster. What they really need is a big, 300-plus-pound DT who can fill space against the run, but maybe they’ll get that with the next pick, right?

Round 4, Pick 108: DL Aeneas Peebles, Virginia Tech

Wrong! You say you like small, quick, energetic defensive tackles who will get completely bulldozed against a power rush game in the pros? Well, do we have the player for you!

Aeneas Peebles is just a smidge over 6 feet and 282 pounds. He is an excellent pass rusher, but, as his NFL.com scouting report says, “He’ll fight hard, but he has no real chance against NFL double teams.”

The idea of the Bills doubling up on areas of need with all their later-round picks is a smart one (more on that below), but brining in Ed Oliver Lite players like Norman-Lott and Peebles doesn’t make a ton of sense.

Players like Maryland’s Jordan Phillips or Kentucky’s Deone Walker, who come off the board in this PFF NFL mock draft simulator run after Norman-Lott but before Peebles, would be much smarter picks.

Round 4, Pick 131: EDGE Antwaun Powell-Ryland, Virginia Tech

Speaking of doubling down, the Bills double down on Virginia Tech Hokies and edge rushers with their second fourth-round selection by taking Antwaun Powell-Ryland.

At 6-foot-3, 258 pounds, Powell-Ryland doesn’t have the ideal length of an NFL pass rusher. But he still racked up 25.5 sacks in his last two seasons in Blacksburg. He has a ton of pass-rush moves and is smart about how he attacks offensive tackles.

At this point in the draft, even if Powell-Ryland can become a situational pass rusher and give you a little more juice off the edge on third down than Epenesa or the ghost of Von Miller, that would be a huge win.

Round 5, Pick 171: LB Danny Stutsman, Oklahoma

Danny Stutsman is a solid off-ball linebacker who started for three seasons at Oklahoma, recording 376 tackles in that time. With a 6-foot-3, 233-pound frame, Stutsman has the body to play in the NFL, and while his athleticism doesn’t jump off the page, he is a smart player who knows where to be on the field.

With Matt Milano getting up there in age, bringing in Stutsman as a depth piece with some future upside is a good pick at this point in the draft.

Round 5, Pick 175: QB Dillon Gabriel, Oregon

Now that Josh Allen is the NFL MVP, it is time to stop bringing in veterans to help him out in the quarterback room and start bringing in young players who can learn from him and possibly develop into his successor, a solid backup, or a trade piece down the line.

In Dillon Gabriel, the Bills get a mini Josh Allen at 5-foot-11, 205 pounds, who can do some of the same things the Bills QB can, just at a lower level due to his size and lack of massive arm strength.

Still, getting him around Allen could help turn Gabriel into an NFL QB someday, so this isn’t a terrible selection to wrap up the Bills' five-round post-combine 2025 NFL mock draft, per the PFF simulator.