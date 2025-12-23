The Buffalo Bills' offensive linemen won't have to think about dinner for a while thanks to Josh Allen and Hailee Steinfeld.

Allen gifted his offensive lineman “a quarter of a cow” for the holidays, according to the wife of an O-line member on TikTok.

Alysha Monet, wife of OT Alec Anderson, went on TikTok to share the “sweet” gift that Steinfeld and Allen gave the O-line.

“One of my favorite parts about this time of year is gift giving,” she said. “I think it's really cool to see all the gifts the guys get each other, so I'm going to show you guys the gift Josh got for all the O-Linemen because it's so sweet.”

She panned over to four bags of packaged meat, in which Anderson also jumped in to help share what they received. The couple got married in July 2025 after their November 2024 proposal.

“I feel like this is something we've always wanted to get for ourselves,” she added. “So I don't know how he knew we would want this!”

Article Continues Below

“This is so dope,” she said. “We actually had to go and buy a deep freezer from the store right now just to put all this meat in, but we're so grateful to Hailee and Josh. They are the sweetest people ever and this is such a good, functional gift.”

“Pretty much he got something for everyone to be able to cook all this meat,” she added. “Thought this was cool to share with all you guys.”

She concluded, “Absolutely such a special time of the year. So grateful.”

In addition to the meat, Allen also gifted the O-line an infrared steak searer so that they can easily cook all the meat that they received.

This follows Patrick Mahomes' gift to his offensive linemen which were a Hublot watch, Beats Studio Pro headphones, a Full Swing KIT — an indoor golf simulator — Oakley Meta HSTN AI sunglasses, a Rimowa aluminum suitcase, and an Aventon e-bike.