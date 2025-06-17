Hailee Steinfeld and Josh Allen tied the knot last month, and the Sinners actress shared what shocked the Buffalo Bills quarterback on their wedding day.

“Okay, Josh says we have to talk about my dress now because I ‘stunned’ him when I got to the altar,” Steinfeld wrote in the Wedding Issue of her Beau Society newsletter that was posted on June 13.

“It’s easily the most perfect gown I’ve ever put on my body,” Steinfeld continued.

The Marvels actress wore a strapless white Tamara Ralph gown, which she paired with opera gloves, a lace veil, and pearl and diamond earrings.

“On our wedding day, when I put on this dress, I actually lost my breath,” she wrote. “I’ve never felt more like myself and more beautiful.”

Allen was not the only one stunned by the appearance of his now-wife, as Steinfeld described him as “the man of every dream I’ve ever had.”

“I just remember the walkup looked like a façade,” she added. “Josh standing under this huge structure; it was the most surreal thing I’d ever seen.”

While it's tradition that soon-to-be married couples don't see one another on their wedding day until they are at opposite ends of the aisle, Steinfeld revealed that she and Allen had breakfast together that morning.

“I don’t think I could’ve gone the whole day without seeing him!” she admitted.

The Oscar-nominated actress also gave an update on how the newly weds are feeling.

“Now we’re back and it’s been a whole 13 days of being married, and we’ll be staying on this high forever!” Steinfeld wrote.

Allen also broke his silence last week about their wedding last week when he spoke to reporters per TMZ.

“They've all been big, none other than marrying my best friend,” said Allen. “She makes everything easier, so I don't really focus on the other stuff. That was the most important decision I'll make in my life, and I made the right one.”

Hailee Steinfeld Interviews Josh Allen For Beau Society

This is not the first time that Steinfeld has spoken about her relationship with Allen on her newsletter. The quarterback proposed to Steinfeld back in November and the actress spoke interviewed the athlete on the details behind their special day.

“I think I was most nervous about you finding out about the proposal,” Allen said. “It was hard to keep secrets from you and have other people in your life keep secrets from you. Then multiple times throughout the day, a song would come on, and I would tear up thinking about how special our day was going to be.”

Allen remembered the day in great detail that Steinfeld unknowingly foreshadowed her proposal.

“The funniest thing was that we woke up and were getting ready for brunch, and you jumped on the bed and said, ‘Can we get married already?!? What are you waiting for??!’ I replied, ‘Just give me a little more time.’ Little did you know I was about to propose to you…”