The Buffalo Bills are still seeking people to blame for their AFC Championship game loss. But at least they have the reigning NFL most valuable player. However, if the Bills want to reach the Super Bowl, they need to upgrade their receivers. And here is a perfect trade they must offer the 49ers for Deebo Samuel.

It’s not like the Bills are terrible at the wide receiver position. But they need a little boost. And that’s why Samuel makes so much sense for them. He can lift the team from a good level to a great level by providing an additional element for Allen to attack opposing defenses.

Let’s kick the tires on Samuel and understand he’s coming off arguably his worst NFL season. He caught only 51 passes in 15 games for 670 yards with three touchdowns. That’s mediocre.

However, Samuel is also a good runner, carrying the ball 42 times for 136 yards and a score this year. He also had eight rushing touchdowns back in 2021. Therefore, the Bills can comfortably give up even a third-round draft pick for Samuel.

What would Deebo Samuel bring to the Bills?

First, the 49ers still believe in Samuel’s abilities. This is true even though they are willing to trade him, according to a post on X by Adam Schefter.

The 49ers have granted Deebo Samuel and his agent Tory Dandy permission to find a trade partner for the wide receiver, Samuel told ESPN. This comes after Samuel asked San Francisco to trade him during the players’ exit meetings after the season.

“It was a hard conversation to have with Kyle (Shanahan) because of the relationship that we have,” Samuel said. “But I have to do what’s best. I’m more than thankful for the Niners giving me the opportunity of a lifetime, but now I think it’s best that we find another team.”

However, 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan said Samuel can still be that guy, according to a post on Facebook by 95.7 The Game. The Bills should like that.

“I don't think Deebo’s slowed down,” Shanahan said. “(But) I think he got banged up early in the year. I think he had an awesome training camp to where I’d say he didn’t slow down at all. And then got hurt and had the pneumonia.

“When you build up a bunch in camp and you miss a lot of time in practice it is hard to maintain that stuff. But by no means do I think he's lost it or anything. And then his looks haven't been as good this year. Just like they haven't been for everybody. When the 10 guys around you aren’t doing quite as good. Whether it’s the quarterback. Whether it’s o-line. You’re not going to do as good as you did the year before.”

Also, 49ers general manager John Lynch said about a month ago that he expects Samuel to be in San Francisco in 2025, according to nfl.com. That's another plus for the Bills seeking a trade.

“Yeah,” Lynch said. “A good player and has done a ton for this organization and we're not in the business of letting good players (out) of here.”

Deebo Samuel looks like a nice fit for what Bills currently have

Adding Samuel wouldn’t necessarily upset the balance of a receiver room that Allen said he likes very much, according to cbssports.com.

“When people know their assignment and go out and execute and don't care about when they get the ball, they just know they will get the ball at some point,” Allen said. “It makes playing with these guys extremely awesome.

“When you're three or four in the progression, we don't want you to win early. If you win early, you're probably covered late. This is the NFL — windows close extremely fast. They all want the ball — they're receivers. They want to score, they want to catch, but they know that, ‘If I do the little things right, if I run the for-the-love-of-the-game route, the next time I get called for a pass, someone else will run the for-the-love-of-the-game route because I just did it for them.' It's just a bunch of guys playing for each other.”

Bills general manager Brandon Beane said the organization targeted substance over style in sculpting the receiver room.

“We felt like our best plan of attack to help Josh the most was to find a variety of skillsets in the passing game to help us have as many answers as possible for the variety of defenses that are thrown at him,” Beane said.

Bills offensive coordinator Joe Brady added, “We wanted a room of selfless guys.”

Samuel, with his effort and toughness, could fit right in with this group of guys.