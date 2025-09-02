It seems like hopes are flying higher for the Arizona Cardinals than they are for the low-talent New Orleans Saints. But how will things go when they meet in the opener? Let’s take a look at our Cardinals-Saints bold predictions for Week 1 of the NFL season.

The Saints are coming off a 5-12 season that culminated with four straight losses. On the other hand, the Cardinals finished 8-9 and stayed in the playoff hunt late in the 2024 campaign.

However, while the Saints appear to be headed for the same type of year, the Cardinals might be able to push past the .500 mark if things fall into place. And one player is the key for the Cardinals.

Cardinals QB Kyler Murray will throw 3 TD passes

The Cardinals want Murray to get off to a bang-up start. And since they enter this game as a comfortable favorite, they can take advantage with a few extra passes near the goal line.

Look for all three of Murray’s touchdowns to be of the short variety. But, hey, they count the same, right?

Also, the Cardinals will get one of those scores to Marvin Harrison Jr., even if they have to force it. Getting Murray and Harrison on the same page is a critical focus this year. Their struggles last year were duly noted, according to ESPN.

“Will Kyler Murray and Marvin Harrison Jr. be on the same page in 2025?” Josh Weinfuss wrote. “Last season, Murray completed 54.4% of his throws to Harrison, but there were noticeable miscommunications. All offseason, coach Jonathan Gannon and offensive coordinator Drew Petzing have talked about how reps together will improve their continuity on the field and help that quarterback-receiver relationship. How goes the Murray-Harrison connection, so goes the offense.”

Murray is a veteran and ready to go, according to azcentral.com.

Year 3 of the rebuild could be the charm for the Arizona Cardinals

“We’ve got a plethora of guys over there that can make plays, and that’s what you want,” said Murray, who is entering his seventh season with the team. “I feel like the depth that we have, and the totality of this team and this unit is definitely one of the best I’ve been part of for sure.”

Cardinals defense/ST will score a TD

Of course, this would help fantasy football managers. The main thing is the opponent. With Spencer Rattler at quarterback, the Saints figure to make a mistake or two. And the Cardinals' defense could get some serious pressure on him.

Also, the Saints have a rookie head coach. And Kellen Moore will try to be “brilliant” in his play calling. That opens the door for a big, disastrous mistake.

The Cardinals tried hard to revamp their defense this offseason. Calais Campbell is back on the defensive line, which also has fellow veteran Dalvin Tomlinson and first-round pick Walter Nolen III. However, Nolen is currently hurt. The Cardinals also spent big in free agency by adding edge rusher Josh Sweat. They also drafted another pass rusher in promising rookie Jordan Burch.

Saints Alvin Kamara will score both Saints’ TDs

Even if one comes in garbage time, Kamara will have to be the guy who gets the Saints marching home.

I mean, why not? Might as well make Kamara look good. The Sants doled out the cash for him, too much, according to bleacherreport.com.

“Kamara's had a fantastic career, but he'll count nearly $16.2 million against the cap for the noncompetitive Saints in 2025. Meanwhile, it will cost them another $18.3 million to move on next offseason,” Brad Gagnon wrote. “That's a tough spot considering the five-time Pro Bowler is now on the wrong side of 30 and has scored just 18 touchdowns the last three years. Wear and tear have factored in, but that all counts at this point in a running back's career.”