The Carolina Panthers entered Week 1 with optimism around a new regime led by head coach Dave Canales and hopes for a sophomore leap from quarterback Bryce Young. Instead, they were humbled in a 34-10 blowout loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars, a defeat that already raises concerns about the direction of this roster. While Jacksonville is a playoff-caliber team, the Panthers looked overmatched, disorganized, and flat. The responsibility for the collapse falls squarely on a mix of Bryce Young’s continued struggles and a conservative, ineffective offensive game plan from Canales.

Bryce Young Still Looks Overwhelmed

Bryce Young was supposed to bounce back from his rocky rookie season with renewed confidence under Canales’ QB-friendly system. Instead, Bryce Young looked eerily similar to the player who floundered in 2023. Young completed just 18 of 35 passes for 154 yards, tossed two interceptions, and failed to engineer any scoring drives beyond a late field goal and one garbage-time touchdown.

While his accuracy has never been in question, Young continues to struggle with field vision and pocket awareness. Multiple times, he locked onto his first read and forced throws into tight coverage. His lone interception came off a telegraphed slant that Jaguars cornerback Tyson Campbell read like a book. Worse, Young never pushed the ball downfield, finishing with a meager 5.3 yards per attempt. For a quarterback drafted first overall to inject life into this offense, those numbers are not just disappointing—they're alarming.

Play Calling Failed to Help

If Young’s execution was poor, the coaching staff didn’t do much to help him. Canales emphasized a quick-game passing attack and predictable shotgun runs that allowed Jacksonville’s defense to sit on routes and crowd the line. There was little creativity in motion, play-action, or designed shots downfield. The result: Carolina managed only 265 total yards while converting just 3 of 12 third downs.

Dave Canales appeared reluctant to take risks. He leaned on a run-first mindset against a defensive front that stuffed everything between the tackles. Chuba Hubbard and newly acquired Rico Dowdle combined for only 69 yards on 19 carries. Meanwhile, Young rolled out of the pocket to gain 40 yards of his own, trying to make something out of nothing against a surprisingly stout Jaguars defense.

This start is particularly concerning because Carolina has bet their entire rebuild on Young’s development. The offensive line, one of the most criticized units from last year, again faltered in protection, and no receiver outside of rookie Tetairoa McMillan—which only offered flashes—threatened Jacksonville’s secondary. That lack of support leaves Young with razor-thin margins for error, yet his own indecision only compounds the offensive stagnation.

Canales now faces a critical choice. He cannot simply manage the game and hope Young figures things out over time. He must install a system that makes life easier—simplifying progressions, incorporating run-pass options, and scheming open throws to instill rhythm and confidence. Without that, this offense is destined to remain stuck in neutral.

Defense Couldn’t Hide the Offensive Failures

While much of the attention falls on the offense, Carolina’s defense didn’t exactly cover themselves in glory. While Trevor Lawrence didn't have the most efficient game going 19 for 31, 178 passing yards and one touchdown, he didn't need to do much when his running game and defense kept the lead all game long. Travis Etienne Jr. looked like his old self, shredding the Panthers' front seven for 143 yards on 16 carries. Still, the defense was placed in an impossible spot by an offense incapable of sustaining drives. Jacksonville consistently took over with favorable field position, and the Panthers’ defense simply wore down.

The blowout quickly spiraled because Carolina had no counterpunch. Once the Jaguars jumped ahead by two scores, the Panthers lacked the firepower to mount any real comeback. That lopsided dynamic speaks volumes about how limited this roster currently looks when games don’t play on its terms.

It’s only Week 1, but the warning signs are flashing. The storylines fans hoped would define 2024—a confident Bryce Young operating in a QB-friendly scheme, a revitalized rushing attack, and smarter play design—were nowhere to be found in Jacksonville. Instead, it looked like a continuation of last year’s dysfunction.

The Panthers’ front office invested in Canales believing he could develop Young the way he helped Baker Mayfield revive his career in Tampa Bay. That coaching touch will need to appear quickly, or this franchise risks spinning its wheels around a young quarterback struggling to adapt to the NFL game.

Who Bears the Blame?

Assigning blame for a blowout is never neat, but in this case, the bulk of responsibility falls on two shoulders: Young and Canales. Young looked hesitant, jittery, and mistake-prone. Canales looked conservative, unimaginative, and unwilling to adapt under pressure. Together, the duo executed a game plan that gave the Panthers little chance to compete against a rising AFC contender.

Week 1 is not a death sentence for the season, but perception matters. After a year of misery, Panthers fans wanted hope. What they got instead was déjà vu—a stagnant offense, an overwhelmed quarterback, and a head coach still searching for answers. Unless Young and Canales find a way to make strides quickly, the season could unravel before Carolina even gets off the ground.