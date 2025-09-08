The Carolina Panthers had an ugly start to the 2025 NFL season. And maybe a big part of the problem is the quarterback position. Certainly, it’s time to take a look at the Bryce Young panic meter after a brutal Week 1 showing versus the Jaguars.

Criticism will follow Young this week after this third straight season-opening loss. He fumbled to lose a field goal opportunity and had two interceptions. A potential third-pick that went for a pick-six got nixed only because of a defensive holding penalty.

Young said he knows he must do better, according to ESPN.

“I obviously can't turn the ball over like that,” said Young, who completed 18 of 35 passes for 154 yards and a 49.0 passer rating. “It cost the team. I have to be better than that.”

Panthers QB Bryce Young on hot seat again

Young’s struggles were in full view in the first half. He completed only seven passes for 47 yards. Young said it’s simply a matter of reading things better, according to Yahoo.com.

“Just better decision-making,” Young said. “I can’t turn the ball over like that. Cost the team. I have to be better than that. Just better decision-making.”

It didn’t help matters that Young had to deal with errant snaps from time to time. Center Austin Corbett didn’t have his best game. Panthers head coach Dave Canales said his team needs to settle in and settle down.

“We just really got to figure calming down the cadence part, getting everybody started out in the protection,” Canales said.

Of course, there were more issues than just Young and the center. The Panthers had breakdowns all over the place. It doesn’t bode well for Canales’ future as the franchise’s sideline leader.

“That's a picture of where we're at right now,” Canales said. “Obviously, not good enough. The turnovers, the explosive plays, our tackling was not great. Anytime you have four turnovers in a game, you give an offense with a bunch of playmakers more opportunities.

“We have to grow from this. We have to take care of the basic things that we've been working on and just take a next step this week.”

Is it time for the Panthers to move on from Bryce Young?

Of course, it’s Week 1. But let’s be real about the history. Young is now 6-23 as a starting NFL quarterback. He can’t possibly be given the same leash he got last year. He needed to hit the ground running in 2025. And that didn’t happen.

Maybe it’s even to the point that the Panthers have to hand the football to the aging Andy Dalton once again. That’s a move that could be in play, according to CBS Sports.

“After a strong finish to the 2024 season, the Panthers were hoping that Bryce Young would take a step forward this year,” John Breech wrote. “But instead, he took a giant step back in Week 1.

“If Young doesn't improve quickly, it could be another lost season for the Panthers. And if that happens, this team could be looking for a new QB next year. Young got benched after his first two games last season. And if he keeps playing like this, Dave Canales might be forced to bench him again.”

Canales had a heated discussion with Young after a fourth-down failure, but didn’t elaborate on it after the game, according to charlotteobserver.com.

“I‘m never gonna share that stuff publicly,” Canales said. “I think that’s just something that he and I will work through and talk about. His frustration wasn’t directed me in that. We were just talking about we gotta keep playing ball. “I think it was just a frustrating day in general. So I think there are a lot of guys who would come up and tell you they wish they could do better.”

After the game, Canales said he tried to encourage Young.

“Just go back to work. Really, to Bryce, to the whole group: We have to look in the mirror. This is where we’re at today. The film’s the truth. This is where we’re at. Do we have the character to keep pushing forward, to keep better in our fundamentals?”

Of course, Canales needs to do better, too. The Panthers didn’t look like a prepared group, though Canales said they were.

“I believe so,” he said. “I thought we had a great camp. (And) I thought we had a fantastic amount of work. I think the fitness of the group was excellent. When I looked out there, we were finishing the game, playing hard still. “So to me, the physical readiness was there. I have to look at myself and say, ‘OK, how did we not prepare these guys to be able to finish the way we wanted to?’ I have to look at that.”