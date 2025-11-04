Rico Dowdle's celebration might have gotten him in a little trouble with the NFL, but at least he got some cool points from Keegan-Michael Key.

On Sunday, Nov. 2, Carolina Panthers running back Dowdle scored a touchdown when the Panthers faced the Green Bay Packers, and during his celebration, he made a nod to an infamous Key & Peele skit. During Dowdle's touchdown celebration — his second overall for Sunday's game — the running back referenced Key's character's “three-pump” touchdown celebration in the McCringleberry skit. What added to Dowdle's celebration is that six teammates participated.

Key caught wind of the celebration and responded to Dowdle on Instagram.

“Rico. Man, you got robbed,” Key said in a video. “You only did two pumps. I'm sorry, man. Now I'm going to have to write a new sketch.”

Just like what happened in skit — Key's character was flagged for excessive celebration — which is the same result Dowdle experienced. The running back was flagged for unsportsmanlike conduct. The Panthers also had to pick up a 15-yard penalty.

Following the game, Dowdle spoke to reporters about the now-viral celebration.

“From my understanding and everything I’ve learned — we go over stuff like this every week in the meeting room — I definitely think you’re supposed to get two pumps,” he told reporters postgame. “Hopefully, I don’t get a fine.”

Rico Dowdle said he “definitely” should have been allowed two pumps on the celly. Said he hopes he’s not fined. pic.twitter.com/TIYJBCwwES — Joe Person (@josephperson) November 2, 2025

At the time of this writing, it's still unclear if Dowdle and the Panthers will be fined for his Sunday celebration. Despite the flag, Dowdle had an impressive game on Sunday. Dowdle had two rushing touchdowns and carried the ball 25 times for 130 yards. However, Dowdle made up for the flag by making a late first down which helped set up Ryan Fitzgerald's 49-yard game-winning field goal, with the score ending in 16-13 at Lambeau Field.

Back in March, Dowdle signed a one-year deal worth up to $6.25 million with the Panthers after his contract with the Dallas Cowboys expired. The running back spent his first five seasons in the league with the Cowboys.

Following Sunday's game, the Panthers will face the New Orleans Saints at home in Week 10 on Nov. 9.