There are a lot of decisions awaiting the Carolina Panthers, including NFL Draft preparation. Also, they are looking to extend Bryce Young. And the coaching staff for 2026 is coming into view, as the assistant QBs coach got a promotion after the playoff appearance.

Mike Bercovici is the man moving up, according to a post on X by Jordan Schultz.

“Sources: The #Panthers are promoting assistant QBs coach Mike Bercovici to pass-game coordinator. Bercovici recently interviewed for the #Commanders QBs coach job but will now stay in Carolina in an elevated role, as the Panthers maintain offensive continuity coming off an NFC South division title. The 32-year-old is viewed as a future OC candidate in league circles.”

The Panthers’ passing game wasn’t overly impressive in 2025. They finished No. 26 in the NFL with 179.3 yards per game. But the team liked what it saw in Bercovici's work with Young.

What will this mean for Panthers QB Bryce Young?

Young passed for 3,011 yards this season, totaling 23 touchdowns. Both of those numbers were career-high marks. And he also had a career-best 63.6 completion percentage.

The Panthers plan to roll with Young into 2026 and beyond. They announced they plan to pick up his fifth-year option, according to panthers.com.

“Bryce has shown flashes of greatness this year against high-level competition,” General Manager Dan Morgan said.

One of the things Bercovici can be credited with is helping Young remain steady in late-game situations. He led six game-winning drives in the fourth quarter. Also, in one-score games, Young’s 101.2 passer rating trailed only Josh Allen and Lamar Jackson.

“I think Bryce did a great job this year,” Morgan said. “And just really excited about moving forward and him still developing chemistry with our receivers, and just the pieces around him that we had.

“If you look at Bryce on a day-to-day basis out there, his work ethic out there, his ability to command the huddle out there, take control of the line of scrimmage, make the proper checks, make the proper protection calls, and then really having that translate into Sunday or Saturday or whenever we play.

“I just felt like he had a lot more command out there this year, and really just kind of coming into his own and getting better every week, and just attacking every day. And that's really all you can ask for just from any player, let alone your quarterback.”