The Carolina Panthers appear to be laying the foundation for a future contract extension with quarterback Bryce Young, according to comments from general manager Dan Morgan on a recent episode of Up & Adams.

Morgan confirmed the organization has already exercised Young’s fifth-year option, reinforcing the team’s long-term commitment as discussions around a potential extension begin to take shape.

“Yeah, we’ve picked up his fifth-year option and you know, Bryce is definitely our future. We have a ton of belief in him. I think you can see by what we’re doing around him. We’re building around him and what he does. He’s just this special guy with just the way he carries himself in the building every day. The leader that he’s becoming, the command that he’s taken to the offense. We’re super excited.”

Young, 24, is coming off a strong 2025 campaign that marked a turning point in his early NFL career. In his third season, he led Carolina to an 8-9 record and a playoff appearance, falling 34-31 to the Los Angeles Rams in the NFC Wild Card round.

"Bryce is definitely our future. We have a ton of belief in him… We're building around him and what he does. He's just a special guy." Sure sounds like Panthers GM Dan Morgan is working to keep Bryce Young in Carolina long-term 👀@_bryce_young | @Panthers | @heykayadams pic.twitter.com/FItocMXalI — Up & Adams (@UpAndAdamsShow) March 31, 2026

He finished the season with career highs across the board, throwing for 3,011 yards while completing 63.6% of his passes. He recorded 23 touchdowns against 11 interceptions, posting an 87.8 passer rating and a 47.6 QBR over 16 games.

Panthers GM highlights Bryce Young’s resilience amid extension talk

Young also contributed on the ground, adding 216 rushing yards on 54 carries with two touchdowns, along with three fumbles, two of which were lost.

Morgan emphasized that Young’s development extended beyond on-field production, pointing to his resilience after adversity earlier in his career.

“More so for him than for me because obviously I’m reaping the benefits of him playing really well. But it just shows for somebody to get benched, comeback and be as resilient as he is… I just have so much respect for who he is not only as a football player but as a human being. He’s a special person so we’re lucky to have him.”

When asked whether an extension is inevitable, Morgan suggested the process is ongoing, with timing still to be determined.

“I think those are things that we’re still talking through and trying to figure out the timing on. But again, Bryce is definitely part of our future plans and he’s a big part of the future plans and we’re excited about where he’s going.”

While no deal appears imminent, the Panthers’ public stance signals that a long-term extension for Young is firmly under consideration as the franchise continues to build around its young quarterback.