The New York Jets are a mess this season, with a winless record and lackluster play. An NFL insider is calling for Jets starting quarterback Justin Fields to be benched, following another rough first half of play on Sunday.

“Fields: 6-for-12, 46 yards. Three sacks. Time to go to the bullpen,” ESPN's Rich Cimini wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

New York trailed the Carolina Panthers at halftime Sunday, 10-3. It has been a while since New York could muster a touchdown in the first half of a game.

“The Jets have not scored a TD in the first half since Week 1. Unreal,” New York Post reporter Brian Costello posted to X.

Cimini's wish came true. Tyrod Taylor came in for Fields in the Panthers game, during the second half.

The Jets are 0-6 on the season, heading into Sunday's game. New York is playing without star wide receiver Garrett Wilson, which makes things even harder for the Jets offense.

Article Continues Below

Jets need a win desperately on Sunday

New York's new head coach Aaron Glenn has struggled so far in his tenure, to say the least. In a recent Jets game against the Denver Broncos in London, the New York offense mustered -10 net passing yards. That was the worst passing performance from a Jets team in its history.

Fields has just struggled to connect with his receivers this year. The Jets quarterback has also been sacked numerous times. This season, Fields has 799 total passing yards before the Carolina game. He has also been injured.

There was so much excitement surrounding the Jets before the beginning of the 2025 season. While many Jets fans didn't expect the team to contend for a Super Bowl, hardly anyone thought the team would go 0-6.

Time will tell if New York can finally get in the win column on Sunday.