This season has started off pretty poorly for the Carolina Panthers. They currently have a 1-3 record this season, and their losses have been pretty ugly. The offense, in particular, has been uninspiring so far. Now, they're set to be without another part of the offense in Week 5 against the Miami Dolphins.

Panthers running back Chuba Hubbard has been noticeably absent from their practices this week. Hubbard. who's dealing with a calf injury, has now been ruled out for their Week 5 game against the Dolphins, per Ian Rapoport.

“#Panthers RB Chuba Hubbard, who has been dealing with a calf injury the last couple of weeks and hasn't practiced this week, is expected to miss Sunday's game against the #Dolphins, per me and @MikeGarafolo. Rico Dowdle is the team's backup.”

Chubbard had a slow start to the season, but he broke out in Week 3 with a 17-carry, 73-yard performance in their Week 3 win over the Atlanta Falcons. However, the Panthers running back was limited leading up to last week's contest. Hubbard was able to play in Week 4, but he had his lowest snap count for the season, playing in just 50% of the snaps. He was productive in his carries (10 carries for 49 yards), but coach Dave Canales said that Hubbard looked worse for wear after the game.

Now, Hubbard will miss a pivotal moment for the Panthers' 2025 campaign. This game could make or break the season for Carolina. A win over the struggling Dolphins could still put them in contention for a low Wild Card spot. However, losing here will mean trying to dig themselves out of deep hole with almost no hope of escape.

Rico Dowdle will likely take over as the Panthers' primary running back in Week 4. A former Dallas Cowboy, Dowdle had 1,079 yards last season on 235 carries for a 4.6 yards per carry stat.